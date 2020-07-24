Rt. 11 Yard Crawl canceled

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, the 16th annual Rt. 11 Yard Crawl, which usually takes place the second weekend of August, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 43-mile event stretches from Stephens City to New Market with pop up vendors and private sellers. It is known as Virginia’s largest yard sale.

This year the Shenandoah County Chambers of Commerce who organizes the event worked with the Lord Fairfax Health District to see if the event was still possible.

Sharon Baroncelli, president and CEO of the chamber, said given the need for tourism in the county, it was a difficult decision to make. After many discussions, they received a recommendation from the Virginia Department of Health that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 was too high.

“Even though we are outdoors, and that’s the one saving grace per say is that it was an outdoor event over 43 miles, but there are so many people typically we have 20,000 plus from all over the region come in,” Baroncelli said.

Paula Branner, the owner of the Shenandoah Valley Flea Market, said she’s participated in the event since the start and rents out her space to hundreds of vendors. She said she can understand the caution the county is taking.

“At least for our location because there are so many people in one location where we’re at, so many customers, so many vendors I completely understand where the county is coming from and I think they made a wise decision,” Branner said.

Branner said those who already reserved a spot for the weekend will be reimbursed for next year’s yard crawl. She said her main store will still be open that weekend and, even though the event has been canceled, many on social media said they will still host a yard sale at their homes.

Baroncelli said because the yard sales are on private property individuals have the right to do so but the county will not be associated with them.

“We just hope that everyone will be very cautious to keep the physical distancing, where face masks, and use hand sanitizer all the time,” Baroncelli said.

Organizers and vendors hope to hold the largest yard crawl ever next year.

