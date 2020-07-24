Shenandoah Spirits Trail receives WanderLove Recovery Grant

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah Spirits Trail, which spans from Harrisonburg to Winchester and Frederick County, received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s WanderLove Recovery Grant.

The grant is helping Virginia’s Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shenandoah Spirits Trail said in a news release that they will use the funds to promote GRAB & GO Outdoor Adventure excursions in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Through this program, you can grab your favorite beverage or snack from local eateries and breweries and head out on your adventure.

“We feel strongly we are positioned well to continue to encourage social distancing and outdoor exploration in this extremely uncertain time in history,” said Brenda Black, Tourism and Economic Development Coordinator in Shenandoah County.

The grant money will help to promote local eateries and breweries that offer outdoor seating for social distancing and recreational activities through digital and social media campaigns, as well as video productions and radio ads.

