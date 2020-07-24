Some Virginians receive mystery seeds in the mail; officials say do not plant them

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people in Virginia have received packages of seeds originating from China and state officials say do not plant them.

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species. Invasive species could wreak havoc on the environment by displacing or destroying plants, insects and crops.

The agency said the packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

VDACS encourages anyone who received unsolicited seeds in the mail that appears to have Chinese origin to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804.786.3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email.

Public Asked To Report Receipt of any Unsolicited Packages of Seeds. Learn more: https://t.co/RY9u4nR1QK pic.twitter.com/ZzNaO2ZaYz — VDACS (@VaAgriculture) July 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.