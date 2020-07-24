Advertisement

Some Virginians receive mystery seeds in the mail; officials say do not plant them

Some Virginians recieve mystery seeds in the mail, officials say do not plant them
Some Virginians recieve mystery seeds in the mail, officials say do not plant them
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people in Virginia have received packages of seeds originating from China and state officials say do not plant them.

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species. Invasive species could wreak havoc on the environment by displacing or destroying plants, insects and crops.

The agency said the packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

VDACS encourages anyone who received unsolicited seeds in the mail that appears to have Chinese origin to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804.786.3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email.

