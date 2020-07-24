Store offering discount to folks who pick up trash at Sugar Hollow

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sugar Hollow is a popular spot to unwind in Albemarle County, but lots of people are leaving more than just their footsteps behind.

Garth Road’s Hunt Country Market & Deli is offering up a deal to anyone who picks up or packs out trash from Sugar Hollow: If you bring a bag of trash from Sugar Hollow to the store, you’ll get half off a sandwich.

It has come to my attention that there has been a lot of trash left at Sugar Hollow particularity around Blue Hole. If... Posted by Hunt Country Market & Deli on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

“I mean, there’s really no need for there to be litter,” Ben Smith with Hunt Country Market and Deli said. “We go there to enjoy the outdoors and the beautiful sights, and we want to keep it clean. It’s kind of a buzzkill to see trash being left.”

Signs have been added to the parking areas to remind folks that littering is illegal, and that you can be fined up to $2,500 and spend up to 12 months in jail.

RELATED: Conservation group concerned crowds, trash affecting Sugar Hollow Reservoir

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.