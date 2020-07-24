University of Lynchburg hosts virtual COVID-19 mapping workshop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “Well, it’s all about visualization. Maps are a great tool to express how we’re really looking at data,” said David Perault, University of Lynchburg professor of environmental sciences and sustainability.

As the pandemic continues, the university introduced a virtual workshop to help people better understand some of the data they encounter.

“Especially now with COVID-19, with all the maps showing outbreaks and deaths and hospitalizations,” said Perault. “This workshop is just to let the public see what goes into making these maps and how we can better use them.”

Perault spent an hour Thursday going through maps to show trends and hot spots.

He says seeing things visually makes the data more personal.

“Where those outbreaks are occurring, or maybe where your relatives are living, but certainly it gives us a better perspective and it helps us with planning, with preparation and with recovery efforts,” said Perault.

Some of the tools are things many of us use every day, like Google Maps. However, Perault says the technology goes far beyond making maps and tracking the virus.

“It’s not just COVID-19. It’s other health issues. There’s certainly all sorts of things that we use maps for - deforestation, weather events.”

As people learn more about these tools, Perault wants everyone to keep a few things in mind when it comes to tracking coronavirus.

“Learning about hot spots, learning about danger zones, places to avoid, precautions you might take if you did have to go somewhere, and what you might do when you return,” said Perault.

More workshops could come in the future.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.