VDOT opens virtual survey to gauge I-64/I-664 driving experience

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for your input on how to improve one of the Commonwealth’s most traveled highways.

The department is seeking feedback on how to improve Interstate 64 and Interstate 664 stretching from the Hampton Roads area to the West Virginia state border.

An online survey and meeting room is now available for the public to address problem areas along the highway.

Participants can drop markers where they’ve experienced traffic or safety issues and leave suggestions.

“We have a mapping component to the survey and they can drop points on the map to show where there are congestion issues, whether it’s safety issues. They can type in actual comments about what they’re specifically encountering on those locations on the 1-64 corridor,” Ben Mannell, VDOT assistant planning director, said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has collected over 1,200 responses so far. The survey will close August 14 and another will open in the fall.

