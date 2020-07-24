Virginia Dept. of Health announces free COVID-19 drive-thru testing

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health announced that a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event will take place on Tuesday, July 28.

Tests will be given to residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Stonebridge Center, located at 45 Natural Bridge School Road, Natural Bridge Station, Va. 24579.

If you plan to get tested, you’re asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.