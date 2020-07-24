Wanted: Thomas Druery Ford

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thomas Druery Ford, 20, is wanted by the local police.

Ford is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for auto theft.

Ford is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

