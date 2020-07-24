Advertisement

Wanted: Thomas Druery Ford

Thomas Druery Ford, 20, is wanted by the local police.
Thomas Druery Ford, 20, is wanted by the local police.
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thomas Druery Ford, 20, is wanted by the local police.

Ford is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for auto theft.

Ford is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

