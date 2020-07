1on1: Queen City Rucking for 22

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We hear from two ladies about veterans' struggles and about the Queen City Rucking for 22, which is a hiking fundraiser on Saturday, August 15, in Staunton. The event benefits the Specialist Trevor Banks Foundation.

To register, click here: https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Staunton/QueenCityRuckingfor22?fbclid=IwAR3kb-_IjLrJrURV3Cx7du9TFlhSfQ-qh4S6MgmPKxfh1_X78mU-VZ-U-5s

