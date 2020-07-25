Brothers Craft Brewing holds third annual “Christmas in July at Chalk Fest”

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brothers Craft Brewing in Harrisonburg held their third annual ”Christmas in July at Chalk Fest” event.

Jason Shifflett is the co-owner of Brothers Craft Brewing.

“We just ask you to spread joy, put cool art on the wall and we basically just showcase that throughout the day,” Shifflett said.

The goal was to raise money for “Stuff the Bus” campaign with United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

This year they are accepting donations virtually which is a change from the past, but they still want to help out the community.

“Things obviously are a little different in the world these days, so just tried to find a creative way to still give back and basically find a way to get supplies and things that are needed for schools,” Shifflett said.

There is a virtual donation bin and tags are hanging on the Christmas tree to visually show donations given.

They will continue accepting donations through the end of the month.

