Advertisement

Brothers Craft Brewing holds third annual “Christmas in July at Chalk Fest”

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brothers Craft Brewing in Harrisonburg held their third annual ”Christmas in July at Chalk Fest” event.

Jason Shifflett is the co-owner of Brothers Craft Brewing.

“We just ask you to spread joy, put cool art on the wall and we basically just showcase that throughout the day,” Shifflett said.

The goal was to raise money for “Stuff the Bus” campaign with United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

This year they are accepting donations virtually which is a change from the past, but they still want to help out the community.

“Things obviously are a little different in the world these days, so just tried to find a creative way to still give back and basically find a way to get supplies and things that are needed for schools,” Shifflett said.

There is a virtual donation bin and tags are hanging on the Christmas tree to visually show donations given.

They will continue accepting donations through the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local jewelry stored named one of America’s coolest stores by ‘INSTORE’ magazine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Hugo Kohl Jewelry won the “small cool winner” category of America’s coolest stores 2020 by ‘INSTORE’ magazine.

News

The hot but dry weekend ahead

Updated: 21 hours ago
Dry weather will take over for the weekend for the most part as temperatures will return to the 90s and humidity stays around. SATURDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures near 70 degrees with patchy fog. Partly cloudy and hot and humid for the day, a stray storm can’t be ruled out. With some humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

News

11 Yard Crawl canceled

Updated: 21 hours ago
On Thursday, the 16th annual Rt. 11 Yard Crawl, which usually takes place the second weekend of August, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 43-mile event stretches from Stephens City to New Market with pop up vendors and private sellers. It is known as Virginia’s largest yard sale. This year the Shenandoah County Chambers of Commerce who organizes the event worked with the Lord Fairfax Health District to see if the event was still possible. Sharon Baroncelli, president and CEO of the chamber, said given the need for tourism in the county, it was a difficult decision to make. After many discussions, they received a recommendation from the Virginia Department of Health that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 was too high. “Even though we are outdoors, and that’s the one saving grace per se is that it was an outdoor event over 43 miles, but there are so many people typically we have 20,000 plus from all over the region come in,” Baroncelli said.

News

Christopher Columbus statues were taken down at 2 Chicago parks

Updated: 21 hours ago
Two statues of Christopher Columbus that stood in Chicago parks were taken down early Friday at the direction of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a week after protesters trying to topple one of the monuments to the Italian explorer clashed with police. Crews used a large crane to remove the statue in downtown Chicago's Grant Park from its pedestal. A small crowd cheered and passing cars honked as the statue came down about 3 a.m. The second statue was removed at about 5:30 a.m. from Arrigo Park in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood. In a statement issued after the statues were taken down, the Democratic mayor's office said they were being "temporarily removed ... until further notice." It said the removals were "in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police, as well as efforts by individuals to independently pull the Grant Park statue down in an extremely dangerous manner." "This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city's symbols," the mayor's office said in the statement, which said the statues were removed following "consultation with various stakeholders." The statues' removal came after hundreds of protesters gathered Thursday night near Lightfoot's home to call for defunding the Chicago Police Department. The crowd cheered when an activist used a megaphone to inform them that Lightfoot would be removing the Grant Park statue. "Thank you for the statue, now defund CPD," the protesters shouted after an organizer led the crowd in a celebratory chant, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Plans to remove the Grant Park statue were first reported Thursday night by the Chicago Tribune and the removal followed hours of vocal confrontations between opponents and supporters of the statue. On July 17, protesters had clashed with police, who used batons to beat people and made arrests after they say protesters targeted them with fireworks, rocks, and other items. "This statue coming down is because of the effort of Black and Indigenous activists who know the true history of Columbus and what he represents," Stefan Cuevas-Caizaguano, a resident watching the removal, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Latest News

News

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office reports rape investigation

Updated: 21 hours ago
Daryl C. Riley, 39, of Grand Rapids, Mich. has been charged with rape and strangulation, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to a welfare check on Thursday night at the Holiday Inn on Fairway Lane. It was reported there was a woman who was described as being in distress. When officers found her, she said she had been assaulted. Investigators determined that Riley, who is an over-the-road truck driver, was staying at the hotel and had casually met the woman at the hotel’s restaurant. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this case to call the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

News

VDOT opens a virtual survey to gauge I-64/I-664 driving experience

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for your input on how to improve one of the Commonwealth’s most traveled highways. The department is seeking feedback on how to improve Interstate 64 and Interstate 664 stretching from the Hampton Roads area to the West Virginia state border. An online survey and meeting room is now available for the public to address problem areas along the highway. Participants can drop markers where they’ve experienced traffic or safety issues and leave suggestions. “We have a mapping component to the survey and they can drop points on the map to show where there are congestion issues, whether it’s safety issues. They can type in actual comments about what they’re specifically encountering on those locations on the 1-64 corridor,” Ben Mannell, VDOT assistant planning director, said. The Virginia Department of Transportation has collected over 1,200 responses so far. The survey will close August 14 and another will open in the fall.

News

Valley Homeless Connection is searching for landlords with available rental units

Updated: 21 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in homelessness has led to more people in the Valley needing a place to call home. “We’re in a public health crisis. That is why the government has made these funds available so that people have access to shelter and reduce their exposure and risk COVID-19,” Lydia Campbell, Adult Mental Health Case Management Supervisor for the Valley Community Services Board, said. The Valley Homeless Connection has two permanent housing programs. One helps people experiencing serious mental illness and homeless, and the other support people experiencing chronic homelessness. There are also two rapid rehousing programs, one of which is funded by the Department of Housing and Community Development, and the other is funded by HUD. These programs offer support to the homeless population, and they have the funds to do so, but Campbell said they are searching for landlords who can help by offering a space for those in need to live. “There are lots of barriers, and so we need some landlords who are willing to relax those barriers and give folks a chance,” Campbell said. There are currently 63 people living in emergency housing in motels, and if they do not find permanent housing soon, they could result back to an unsheltered status. "It's frustrating to have the funds and do not have enough units that meet the criteria," Campbell said. One bedroom or efficiency units followed by two-bedroom units are the largest needs. The Valley Community Services Board does offer assistance to minimize the risk for landlords, including providing a security deposit and first month’s rent initially. A re-certification process happens every three months to see how families’ needs have changed.

News

VDH collaborates with local schools on reopening guidelines

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health and Education continues to collaborate with schools across the commonwealth to prepare teachers and staff on safety procedures and getting classrooms ready for new social distancing guidelines. VDH is instructing schools to place desks 6 feet apart and promote handwashing and mask-wearing as preventative measures. Health districts will be reviewing schools’ daily health screens and making sure all students, faculty, and staff are screened daily for coronavirus symptoms. “The hope would be again that we can limit contact and mitigate risks, then we can keep everybody safe in the school environment without needing to look own the road to closing schools,” Dr. Laura Kornegay, the Central Shenandoah Health District Director, said. Kornegay said it is important for school plans to remain flexible because state and local COVID-19 conditions can change rapidly. Many schools have been adopting a rotating A/B schedule for the fall with plans to cohort students, which Kornegay says is also important to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

News

Rockingham County School Reopening Committee to recommend moving the start date to Sept. 10

Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, Harrisonburg City Public Schools changed their blended model to online learning for Pre-K through grade 12 for the first semester. While local school divisions have been collaborating on return to school plans, that does not mean other districts will follow suit with HCPS’ decision. On July 27, the Rockingham County Public School Steering Committee for Reopening Schools will recommend moving the fall start date back even further to Sept. 10. It was previously changed to Aug. 31. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said this change would allow them to see if local COVID-19 cases spike after the Rockingham County Fair and after the return of students from three local colleges and universities. “If the board feels that a change needs to be made then we will make that, not because Harrisonburg did it, or because Fairfax did it, but because in our local context it is the best decision,” Scheikl said. “We have to be flexible and nimble in this approach.” Even though the city and county are so close, Scheikl said RCPS has different factors to consider if they change the plan. One of the biggest factors being students’ access to the internet throughout the county, which is why they are recommending a later start date instead of a complete switch to remote learning.

Local

Rockingham County School Reopening Committee to recommend moving start date to Sept. 10

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
On July 27, the Rockingham County Public School Steering Committee for Reopening Schools will recommend moving the fall start date back even further to Sept. 10. It was previously changed to Aug. 31.