Advertisement

Feds use tear gas to try to disperse rowdy Portland protests

A federal officer fires crowd control munitions at Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Since federal officers arrived in downtown Portland in early July, violent protests have largely been limited to a two block radius from the courthouse.
A federal officer fires crowd control munitions at Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Since federal officers arrived in downtown Portland in early July, violent protests have largely been limited to a two block radius from the courthouse.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:02 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, Friday night after multiple fireworks were shot towards the building as raucous demonstrations continued in the city.

Thousands of people gathered in Portland streets hours after a U.S. judge denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents’ actions when they arrest people during protests that have roiled the city and pitted local officials against the Trump administration.

By 8 p.m. a few hundred people, most wearing masks and many donning helmets, had already gathered near a fountain, one spot where groups meet before marching to the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and the federal agents there. They chanted and clapped along to the sound of thunderous drums, pausing to listen to speakers.

Among various organized groups, including Healthcare Workers Protest, Teachers against Tyrants, Lawyers for Black Lives and the “Wall of Moms,” was Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who spoke to protesters outside the Justice Center.

Beginning at 9 p.m. the crowd of people, pressed shoulder to shoulder, packed the area and overflowed into the streets as they chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “Feds go home” to the sound of drums.

As the night carried on protesters vigorously shook the fence surrounding the courthouse and shot multiple fireworks over it. A few minutes later a tear gas was thrown into the crowd. More tear gas was fired a few minutes later.

The federal agents, deployed by President Donald Trump to tamp down the unrest, have arrested dozens during nightly demonstrations against racial injustice that often turn violent. Democratic leaders in Oregon say federal intervention has worsened the two-month crisis, and the state attorney general sued to allege that some people had been whisked off the streets in unmarked vehicles.

U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman said the state lacked standing to sue on behalf of protesters because the lawsuit was a “highly unusual one with a particular set of rules.”

Oregon was seeking a restraining order on behalf of its residents not for injuries that had already happened but to prevent injuries by federal officers in the future. That combination makes the standard for granting such a motion very narrow, and the state did not prove it had standing in the case, Mosman wrote.

Legal experts who reviewed the case before the decision warned that he could reject it on those grounds. A lawsuit from a person accusing federal agents of violating their rights to free speech or against unconstitutional search and seizure would have a much higher chance of success, Michael Dorf, a constitutional law professor at Cornell University, said ahead of the ruling.

“The federal government acted in violation of those individuals’ rights and probably acted in violation of the Constitution in the sense of exercising powers that are reserved to the states, but just because the federal government acts in ways that overstep its authority doesn’t mean the state has an injury,” he said.

The clashes in Portland have further inflamed the nation’s political tensions and triggered a crisis over the limits of federal power as Trump moves to send U.S. officers to other Democratic-led cities to combat crime. It’s playing out as Trump pushes a new “law and order” reelection strategy after the coronavirus crashed the economy.

Protesters in Portland have been targeting the federal courthouse, setting fires outside and vandalizing the building that U.S. authorities say they have a duty to protect. Federal agents have used tear gas, less-lethal ammunition that left one person critically injured and other force to scatter protesters.

The lawsuit from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum accused federal agents of arresting protesters without probable cause and using excessive force. She sought a temporary restraining order to “immediately stop federal authorities from unlawfully detaining Oregonians.”

David Morrell, an attorney for the U.S. government, called the motion “extraordinary” and told the judge in a hearing this week that it was based solely on “a few threadbare declarations” from witnesses and a Twitter video. Morrell called the protests “dangerous and volatile.”

Rosenblum said the ramifications of the ruling were "extremely troubling."

“While I respect Judge Mosman, I would ask this question: If the state of Oregon does not have standing to prevent this unconstitutional conduct by unidentified federal agents running roughshod over her citizens, who does?” Rosenblum said in a statement. “Individuals mistreated by these federal agents can sue for damages, but they can’t get a judge to restrain this unlawful conduct more generally.”

Before the federal intervention, Mayor Ted Wheeler and other local leaders had said a small cadre of violent activists were drowning out the message of peaceful protesters. But the Democrat, who was tear-gassed this week as he joined protesters, says the federal presence is exacerbating a tense situation and he’s repeatedly told them to leave.

Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf denied that federal agents were inflaming the situation in Portland and said Wheeler legitimized criminality by joining demonstrators, whom Trump has called “anarchists and agitators.”

In the lawsuit, Oregon had asked the judge to command agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Customs and Border Protection, the Federal Protective Service and the U.S. Marshals Service to stop detaining protesters without probable cause, to identify themselves before arresting anyone and to explain why an arrest is taking place.

Agents have arrested 28 people in Portland this week, including seven from Thursday night's protests, when they used tear gas to force thousands of demonstrators from crowding around the courthouse. Protesters projected lasers on the building and tried to take down a security fence. They scattered as clouds of gas rose up and agents fired crowd control munitions.

The Department of Homeland Security said that during Thursday’s demonstrations one federal officer was injured and that “no injuries to protesters or rioters have been reported.”

Wolf said Tuesday that at least 43 people have been arrested on federal charges at that point.

They face federal charges including assaulting federal officers, arson and damaging federal property, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said. All the defendants are local and were released after making a court appearance.

U.S. officers “working to protect the courthouse have been subjected to nightly threats and assaults from demonstrators while performing their duties,” according to a statement from Williams’ office.

___

Sara Cline reported from Salem. Cline is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.

___

Associated Press writer Andrew Selsky contributed from Salem, Oregon.

___

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US states tighten controls, South Korea reports case spike

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOE MCDONALD
South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections.

National

Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
The late Rep. John Lewis will be remembered with services that begin this weekend in his home state of Alabama, before lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and his funeral next week in Georgia.

National

Huge Portland protest crowds, standoff with feds go on

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests where President Donald Trump is testing the limits of federal power.

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

Latest News

News

The hot but dry weekend ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dry weather will take over for the weekend for the most part as temperatures will return to the 90s and humidity stays around. SATURDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures near 70 degrees with patchy fog. Partly cloudy and hot and humid for the day, a stray storm can’t be ruled out. With some humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

News

11 Yard Crawl canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
On Thursday, the 16th annual Rt. 11 Yard Crawl, which usually takes place the second weekend of August, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 43-mile event stretches from Stephens City to New Market with pop up vendors and private sellers. It is known as Virginia’s largest yard sale. This year the Shenandoah County Chambers of Commerce who organizes the event worked with the Lord Fairfax Health District to see if the event was still possible. Sharon Baroncelli, president and CEO of the chamber, said given the need for tourism in the county, it was a difficult decision to make. After many discussions, they received a recommendation from the Virginia Department of Health that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 was too high. “Even though we are outdoors, and that’s the one saving grace per se is that it was an outdoor event over 43 miles, but there are so many people typically we have 20,000 plus from all over the region come in,” Baroncelli said.

News

Christopher Columbus statues were taken down at 2 Chicago parks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two statues of Christopher Columbus that stood in Chicago parks were taken down early Friday at the direction of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a week after protesters trying to topple one of the monuments to the Italian explorer clashed with police. Crews used a large crane to remove the statue in downtown Chicago's Grant Park from its pedestal. A small crowd cheered and passing cars honked as the statue came down about 3 a.m. The second statue was removed at about 5:30 a.m. from Arrigo Park in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood. In a statement issued after the statues were taken down, the Democratic mayor's office said they were being "temporarily removed ... until further notice." It said the removals were "in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police, as well as efforts by individuals to independently pull the Grant Park statue down in an extremely dangerous manner." "This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city's symbols," the mayor's office said in the statement, which said the statues were removed following "consultation with various stakeholders." The statues' removal came after hundreds of protesters gathered Thursday night near Lightfoot's home to call for defunding the Chicago Police Department. The crowd cheered when an activist used a megaphone to inform them that Lightfoot would be removing the Grant Park statue. "Thank you for the statue, now defund CPD," the protesters shouted after an organizer led the crowd in a celebratory chant, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Plans to remove the Grant Park statue were first reported Thursday night by the Chicago Tribune and the removal followed hours of vocal confrontations between opponents and supporters of the statue. On July 17, protesters had clashed with police, who used batons to beat people and made arrests after they say protesters targeted them with fireworks, rocks, and other items. "This statue coming down is because of the effort of Black and Indigenous activists who know the true history of Columbus and what he represents," Stefan Cuevas-Caizaguano, a resident watching the removal, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

News

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office reports rape investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Daryl C. Riley, 39, of Grand Rapids, Mich. has been charged with rape and strangulation, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to a welfare check on Thursday night at the Holiday Inn on Fairway Lane. It was reported there was a woman who was described as being in distress. When officers found her, she said she had been assaulted. Investigators determined that Riley, who is an over-the-road truck driver, was staying at the hotel and had casually met the woman at the hotel’s restaurant. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this case to call the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

News

VDOT opens a virtual survey to gauge I-64/I-664 driving experience

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for your input on how to improve one of the Commonwealth’s most traveled highways. The department is seeking feedback on how to improve Interstate 64 and Interstate 664 stretching from the Hampton Roads area to the West Virginia state border. An online survey and meeting room is now available for the public to address problem areas along the highway. Participants can drop markers where they’ve experienced traffic or safety issues and leave suggestions. “We have a mapping component to the survey and they can drop points on the map to show where there are congestion issues, whether it’s safety issues. They can type in actual comments about what they’re specifically encountering on those locations on the 1-64 corridor,” Ben Mannell, VDOT assistant planning director, said. The Virginia Department of Transportation has collected over 1,200 responses so far. The survey will close August 14 and another will open in the fall.

News

Valley Homeless Connection is searching for landlords with available rental units

Updated: 4 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in homelessness has led to more people in the Valley needing a place to call home. “We’re in a public health crisis. That is why the government has made these funds available so that people have access to shelter and reduce their exposure and risk COVID-19,” Lydia Campbell, Adult Mental Health Case Management Supervisor for the Valley Community Services Board, said. The Valley Homeless Connection has two permanent housing programs. One helps people experiencing serious mental illness and homeless, and the other support people experiencing chronic homelessness. There are also two rapid rehousing programs, one of which is funded by the Department of Housing and Community Development, and the other is funded by HUD. These programs offer support to the homeless population, and they have the funds to do so, but Campbell said they are searching for landlords who can help by offering a space for those in need to live. “There are lots of barriers, and so we need some landlords who are willing to relax those barriers and give folks a chance,” Campbell said. There are currently 63 people living in emergency housing in motels, and if they do not find permanent housing soon, they could result back to an unsheltered status. "It's frustrating to have the funds and do not have enough units that meet the criteria," Campbell said. One bedroom or efficiency units followed by two-bedroom units are the largest needs. The Valley Community Services Board does offer assistance to minimize the risk for landlords, including providing a security deposit and first month’s rent initially. A re-certification process happens every three months to see how families’ needs have changed.