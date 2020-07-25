Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Hey, can you crank the heat up?

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WHSV) - As temperatures began their climb Saturday, Sunday and Monday present sunny days with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY EVENING: A nice evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. Clearing skies overnight as areas of patchy fog develop. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures near 70 degrees with areas of patchy fog. Mostly sunny, and hot with moderate humidity and highs in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. Feel like temperatures will be slightly warmer than the actual temperature. Staying warm overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny for the day with hot conditions along with moderate humidity. Highs in the mid 90s in the afternoon. Feel like temperatures will reach the upper 90s. Warm overnight with lows around 70.

TUESDAY: Another warm start near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening thanks to an approaching front. Locally heavy rainfall in any storm. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy, very warm, but not humid for the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the afternoon and evening with the cold front passage. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low humidity. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will look to develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and cooler. Highs will only reach the low 80s! A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the day.

