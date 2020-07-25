Harju excited for another season with the Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brady Harju is one of two seniors that will be returning to the James Madison baseball program for another season in 2021.

Both Dukes can play an extra season as part of the NCAA’s spring sport eligibility relief.

Harju, the Dukes’ first baseman, is excited for another year.

“I really just want to get back out there and play with my guys at JMU,” Harju said. “I’m playing on the summer team and it’s good and all. It’s fun to compete and stuff but I’m ready to get back out there with my guys and compete with them and win with them.”

After two seasons in junior college prior to joining JMU, Harju is thankful for the opportunities he’s been given in Harrisonburg.

“This school means everything to me,” Harju said. “I’ve loved every experience I’ve had here. I couldn’t ask for better coaches, better teammates. It’s absolutely perfect.”

He can’t wait to get back on the field with his baseball brothers.

“It’s like a second family pretty much. There’s not anyone on the team that I don’t like. I feel like they’re all my best friends. The coaches you can go to at any time. Everybody’s just really close and we all just have the same common goal. We just want to get out there and compete and it’s a lot of fun.”

As the return to school inches closer, he’s got the itch to get back on the field.

“I’m counting down the days ‘til fall practice,” the first baseman said. “I’m excited to get back on the turf. I can’t wait for it. Hopefully we can practice this fall and have intraquads and everything like that. And then January will be here in no time.”

Harju’s goal in his final season as a Duke is to take that next step forward as a group, and win.

“We’ve been kind of talked about as the middle of the pack teams,” he said. “I feel like now we’ve got everybody’s in their third or fourth year at JMU. Even our younger guys, they’ve been in this program for a year now. We all know what Coach Ike wants and that’s play fast and play the game so we’re excited to get out there.”

