Local jewelry stored named one of America’s coolest stores by ‘INSTORE’ magazine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hugo Kohl Jewelry won the “small cool winner” category of America’s coolest stores 2020 by ‘INSTORE’ magazine.

When you first walk in you can see jewelry for sale, but through the glass is where the magic happens.

Hugo Kohl is a goldsmith and owner of Hugo Kohl Jewelry.

“One of the things that happens when you walk into the boutique and you look down onto the factory floor, you see what’s going on. You quickly realize that if you have a jewelry mission, you are in the right place to accomplish it,” Kohl said.

Hugo kohl Jewelry specializes in period pieces from America’s Industrial Age. The workspace is full of machinery and archives of art.

The goldsmith has been around art his whole life.

“I grew up in a studio, my mother was a real prominent artist, and so I’ve spent most of my life in a studio. Jewelry just happens to be the medium I chose to stay in,” Kohl said.

Kohl said he is grateful to have his work recognized.

“Everyone who’s in this business wants to win it and this was not the first time we tried to win it. And so, it’s a prestigious award that if you were inside the industry, you would know it,” Kohl said. And he credits Harrisonburg in his success.

“Harrisonburg is the town that gave me the opportunity to do this. So, Harrisonburg’s always been extraordinarily generous to me. I don’t think I could have this space if I were not in Harrisonburg,” Kohl said.

