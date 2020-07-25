Advertisement

Possible ransomware attack knocks GPS company Garmin offline

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, Garmin's Vivofit 2 fitness tracker is on display at the Garmin booth at the International CES, in Las Vegas. GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service has gone down, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts. Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company's popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service on Friday, July 24, 2020.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Garmin says it may have been hit by a ransomware attack.

The GPS and wearable device company says a widespread blackout left its fitness devices, website, and call centers offline for more than 24 hours.

The company says it can’t receive any calls, emails, or online chats.

The Garmin app and the Garmin Pilot app, which pilots use to plan flight paths, were also down.

As of midday Friday, the website still wasn't back up.

Tech news website ZDNet reports some employees say the outage is connected to Wastedlocker, a new strain of ransomware.

CNN has not been able to verify that a virus caused the outage.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rockingham County School Reopening Committee to recommend moving start date to Sept. 10

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
On July 27, the Rockingham County Public School Steering Committee for Reopening Schools will recommend moving the fall start date back even further to Sept. 10. It was previously changed to Aug. 31.

Local

VDH collaborates with local schools on reopening guidelines

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
VDH is instructing schools to place desks 6 feet apart and promote handwashing and mask-wearing as preventative measures.

National Politics

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

Updated: 1 hours ago
Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump on Friday moved on his own to allow imports of cheaper medicines, along with other limited steps that could have some election-year appeal.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Latest News

Local

VDOT opens virtual survey to gauge I-64/I-664 driving experience

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for your input on how to improve one of the Commonwealth’s most traveled highways.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

Some Virginians receive mystery seeds in the mail; officials say do not plant them

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some people in Virginia have received packages of seeds originating from China and state officials say do not plant them.

National Politics

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office reports rape investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
Daryl C. Riley, 39, of Grand Rapids, Mich. has been charged with rape and strangulation, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to a welfare check on Thursday night at the Holiday Inn on Fairway Lane. It was reported there was a woman who was described as being in distress. When officers found her, she said she had been assaulted. Investigators determined that Riley, who is an over-the-road truck driver, was staying at the hotel and had casually met the woman at the hotel’s restaurant. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this case to call the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.