RCBL Scoreboard: Friday, July 24
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Friday, July 24th.
Broadway 13, Bridgewater 8
Grottoes 6, Clover Hill 5
New Market 6, Montezuma 3
Stuarts Draft 16, Elkton 4
Updated RCBL Standings - Friday, July 24
1. Broadway: 14-4 Overall
2. New Market: 11-5 Overall
3. Clover Hill: 9-7 Overall
t4. Bridgewater: 9-8 Overall
t4. Grottoes: 9-8 Overall
6. Montezuma: 6-11 Overall
7. Elkton: 5-12 Overall
8. Stuarts Draft: 4-12 Overall
