RCBL Scoreboard: Friday, July 24

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Friday, July 24th.

RCBL Scoreboard - Friday, July 24

Broadway 13, Bridgewater 8

Grottoes 6, Clover Hill 5

New Market 6, Montezuma 3

Stuarts Draft 16, Elkton 4

Updated RCBL Standings - Friday, July 24

1. Broadway: 14-4 Overall

2. New Market: 11-5 Overall

3. Clover Hill: 9-7 Overall

t4. Bridgewater: 9-8 Overall

t4. Grottoes: 9-8 Overall

6. Montezuma: 6-11 Overall

7. Elkton: 5-12 Overall

8. Stuarts Draft: 4-12 Overall

