Rockingham County School Reopening Committee to recommend moving start date to Sept. 10

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, Harrisonburg City Public Schools changed their blended model to online learning for Pre-K through grade 12 for the first semester.

While local school divisions have been collaborating on return to school plans, that does not mean other districts will follow suit with HCPS’s decision.

On July 27, the Rockingham County Public School Steering Committee for Reopening Schools will recommend moving the fall start date back even further to Sept. 10. It was previously changed to Aug. 31.

Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said this change would allow them to see if local COVID-19 cases spike after the Rockingham County Fair and after the return of students from three local colleges and universities.

“If the board feels that a change needs to be made then we will make that, not because Harrisonburg did it, or because Fairfax did it, but because in our local context it is the best decision,” Scheikl said. “We have to be flexible and nimble in this approach.”

Even though the city and county are so close, Scheikl said RCPS has different factors to consider if they change the plan.

One of the biggest factors being students’ access to internet throughout the county, which is why they are recommending a later start date instead of a complete switch to remote learning.

