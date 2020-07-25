VDH collaborates with local schools on reopening guidelines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health and Education continues to collaborate with schools across the commonwealth to prepare teachers and staff on safety procedures and getting classrooms ready for new social distancing guidelines.

VDH is instructing schools to place desks 6 feet apart and promote handwashing and mask-wearing as preventative measures.

Health districts will be reviewing schools’ daily health screens and making sure all students, faculty, and staff are screened daily for coronavirus symptoms.

“The hope would be again that we can limit contact and mitigate risks, then we can keep everybody safe in the school environment without needing to look own the road to closing schools,” Dr. Laura Kornegay, the Central Shenandoah Health District Director, said.

Kornegay said it is important for school plans to remain flexible because state and local COVID-19 conditions can change rapidly.

Many schools have been adopting a rotating A/B schedule for the fall with plans to cohort students, which Kornegay says is also important to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

