Advertisement

Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center escapees arrested in Michigan

Two escaped residents from Bon Air Correctional Center are at large.
Two escaped residents from Bon Air Correctional Center are at large.(DJJ)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two violent felons who escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County are back behind bars. The Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force arrested both escapees Saturday evening without incident at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan.

During the July 13 escape, a correctional officer was assaulted, and Rashad E. Williams and Jabar Ali Taylor fled through a hole that was cut in a perimeter fence, with a getaway vehicle staged outside of the detention center. Taylor, 20, was serving a sentence for convictions of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Williams, 18, was previously convicted of malicious wounding and robbery.

Since the escape, U.S. Marshals pursued numerous leads in several states, showing that the pair was traveling together and had initially fled to Pennsylvania. The nearly two-week fugitive investigation came to an end earlier this evening, 700 miles away from the scene of the escape.

Around 5:00 p.m., the U.S. Marshals-led Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force arrested the pair in the 5700 block of Beckley Road in Battle Creek, Michigan. Assisting with this evening’s arrest were the following agencies: Michigan State Police, Battle Creek and Grand Rapids Police Departments, and the Michigan Department of Corrections. The FBI also provided significant assistance throughout the fugitive investigation.

“This complex investigation and arrest is yet another example of the tenacity and the “never give up” attitude displayed by Deputy U.S. Marshals and our state and local law enforcement partners all over this great country. Hours of dedicated investigative work by our law enforcement team ensured the safety of the public by getting these very dangerous escapees back into custody quickly and safely. I hope the efforts of these law enforcement professionals will in some way allow our citizens in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and elsewhere, to rest more comfortably tonight,” said Nick E. Proffitt, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This evening’s apprehension of the escapees from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center is a result of the extensive investigative efforts and fortitude demonstrated by state and federal law enforcement,” said Captain Richard Boyd, commander of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office. “The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force members, which include Virginia State Police personnel, are to be commended for their exceptional and exhaustive work on this case.” Both Williams and Taylor will be held at the Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Virginia Beach takes down Confederate monument

Updated: 1 hours ago
The city of Virginia Beach removed a 115-year-old Confederate monument from public grounds less than two days after the City Council voted unanimously to do so.

State

Lawyer: Feds must provide papers from white nationalist case

Updated: 1 hours ago
The plaintiffs in a civil rights lawsuit over the violence in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, say federal prosecutors must provide documents used in its criminal case against a white nationalist.

State

Plan seeks to expand training airspace over West Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yeager Airport and the West Virginia National Guard hope to expand military training airspace.

News

Local jewelry stored named one of America’s coolest stores by ‘INSTORE’ magazine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Hugo Kohl Jewelry won the “small cool winner” category of America’s coolest stores 2020 by ‘INSTORE’ magazine.

Latest News

News

Brothers Craft Brewing holds third annual “Christmas in July at Chalk Fest”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Brothers Craft Brewing in Harrisonburg held their third annual ”Christmas in July at Chalk Fest” event.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,245 on Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
As of Saturday, July 25, Virginia has had 83,609 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

The hot but dry weekend ahead

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
Dry weather will take over for the weekend for the most part as temperatures will return to the 90s and humidity stays around. SATURDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures near 70 degrees with patchy fog. Partly cloudy and hot and humid for the day, a stray storm can’t be ruled out. With some humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

News

11 Yard Crawl canceled

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
On Thursday, the 16th annual Rt. 11 Yard Crawl, which usually takes place the second weekend of August, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 43-mile event stretches from Stephens City to New Market with pop up vendors and private sellers. It is known as Virginia’s largest yard sale. This year the Shenandoah County Chambers of Commerce who organizes the event worked with the Lord Fairfax Health District to see if the event was still possible. Sharon Baroncelli, president and CEO of the chamber, said given the need for tourism in the county, it was a difficult decision to make. After many discussions, they received a recommendation from the Virginia Department of Health that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 was too high. “Even though we are outdoors, and that’s the one saving grace per se is that it was an outdoor event over 43 miles, but there are so many people typically we have 20,000 plus from all over the region come in,” Baroncelli said.

News

Christopher Columbus statues were taken down at 2 Chicago parks

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT
Two statues of Christopher Columbus that stood in Chicago parks were taken down early Friday at the direction of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a week after protesters trying to topple one of the monuments to the Italian explorer clashed with police. Crews used a large crane to remove the statue in downtown Chicago's Grant Park from its pedestal. A small crowd cheered and passing cars honked as the statue came down about 3 a.m. The second statue was removed at about 5:30 a.m. from Arrigo Park in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood. In a statement issued after the statues were taken down, the Democratic mayor's office said they were being "temporarily removed ... until further notice." It said the removals were "in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police, as well as efforts by individuals to independently pull the Grant Park statue down in an extremely dangerous manner." "This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city's symbols," the mayor's office said in the statement, which said the statues were removed following "consultation with various stakeholders." The statues' removal came after hundreds of protesters gathered Thursday night near Lightfoot's home to call for defunding the Chicago Police Department. The crowd cheered when an activist used a megaphone to inform them that Lightfoot would be removing the Grant Park statue. "Thank you for the statue, now defund CPD," the protesters shouted after an organizer led the crowd in a celebratory chant, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Plans to remove the Grant Park statue were first reported Thursday night by the Chicago Tribune and the removal followed hours of vocal confrontations between opponents and supporters of the statue. On July 17, protesters had clashed with police, who used batons to beat people and made arrests after they say protesters targeted them with fireworks, rocks, and other items. "This statue coming down is because of the effort of Black and Indigenous activists who know the true history of Columbus and what he represents," Stefan Cuevas-Caizaguano, a resident watching the removal, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

News

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office reports rape investigation

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT
Daryl C. Riley, 39, of Grand Rapids, Mich. has been charged with rape and strangulation, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to a welfare check on Thursday night at the Holiday Inn on Fairway Lane. It was reported there was a woman who was described as being in distress. When officers found her, she said she had been assaulted. Investigators determined that Riley, who is an over-the-road truck driver, was staying at the hotel and had casually met the woman at the hotel’s restaurant. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this case to call the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.