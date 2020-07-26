Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: More heat to start off the work week

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Hot and humid conditions will be around for Monday and Tuesday before a cold front starts dropping temperatures and bringing rain chances.

SUNDAY EVENING: Partly cloudy for the first part of the evening with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Clear skies after midnight as temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Mostly clear and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Mostly clear and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.(WHSV)

MONDAY: A warm start near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny for the day with hot and humid conditions. Highs in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. Feel like temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s at the peak points of the day. Warm overnight with lows around 70.

Feels-like temperatures will reach the mid 90s in many spots Monday with actual temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s.
Feels-like temperatures will reach the mid 90s in many spots Monday with actual temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s.(WHSV)

TUESDAY: Another warm start near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening thanks to an approaching front. Isolated strong to severe storms possible north of US 33. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy, very warm, and humid once more. A stray shower or storm is possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. The cold front passes on Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and still humid. The front will stall just to the south of us. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will look to develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Cooler on Friday with highs in the low 80s! Still muggy overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Hey, can you crank the heat up?

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
As temperatures began their climb Saturday, Sunday and Monday present sunny days with highs in the mid 90s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Hot but dry weekend ahead

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Heat and humidity will continue this week with continuing daily storm chances. Humidity hangs around for the weekend.

News

The hot but dry weekend ahead

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
Dry weather will take over for the weekend for the most part as temperatures will return to the 90s and humidity stays around. SATURDAY: Starting out the day with temperatures near 70 degrees with patchy fog. Partly cloudy and hot and humid for the day, a stray storm can’t be ruled out. With some humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and storms ahead of a hot weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT
|
By Christopher Holtzman
Heat and humidity will continue this week with continuing daily storm chances. Humidity hangs around for the weekend.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Muggy overnight before more storm chances Friday

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Heat and humidity will continue this week with continuing daily storm chances. Humidity hangs around for the weekend.

News

Quieting down with scattered storms possible overnight

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT
Scattered thunderstorms exit during the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy skies are expected for the first part of the night with more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing late as humid conditions continue with overnight lows in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.

Forecast

Noon Weather - July 23

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for severe weather

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By Christopher Holtzman
It’s the heat of the summer! Literally! Some of the warmest temperatures of 2020 will continue Sunday and into the beginning of next week.