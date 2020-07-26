First Alert Forecast: More heat to start off the work week

(WHSV) - Hot and humid conditions will be around for Monday and Tuesday before a cold front starts dropping temperatures and bringing rain chances.

SUNDAY EVENING: Partly cloudy for the first part of the evening with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Clear skies after midnight as temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny for the day with hot and humid conditions. Highs in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. Feel like temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s at the peak points of the day. Warm overnight with lows around 70.

TUESDAY: Another warm start near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening thanks to an approaching front. Isolated strong to severe storms possible north of US 33. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy, very warm, and humid once more. A stray shower or storm is possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. The cold front passes on Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and still humid. The front will stall just to the south of us. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will look to develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Cooler on Friday with highs in the low 80s! Still muggy overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

