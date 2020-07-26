Advertisement

Lawyer: Feds must provide papers from white nationalist case

This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., who faces sentencing for a deadly attack on counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The plaintiffs in a civil rights lawsuit over the violence in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, say federal prosecutors must provide documents used in its criminal case against a white nationalist.

Community members who filed the lawsuit against prominent white supremacists and hate groups contend Justice Department lawyers have wrongly denied their request for evidence in the investigation of James Alex Fields Jr.  

Authorities said Fields drove a car into a group of people, killing a counterprotester and injuring more than two dozen others. The plaintiffs’ lawyers say the documents are relevant to an important civil rights case going to court in October.

