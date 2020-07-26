HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Saturday, July 25th (with a bit of a twist!).

RCBL Scoreboard - Saturday, July 25

Montezuma 2, Clover Hill 0 (SUSP. in 3rd inning due to power outage)

Broadway 0, Bridgewater 0 (SUSP. in 6th inning)

Stuarts Draft at New Market (CANCELED)

Grottoes at Elkton (CANCELED)

Updated RCBL Standings - Saturday, July 25

1. Broadway: 14-4 Overall

2. New Market: 11-5 Overall

3. Clover Hill: 9-7 Overall

t4. Bridgewater: 9-8 Overall

t4. Grottoes: 9-8 Overall

t6. Montezuma: 6-11 Overall

t6. Elkton: 6-12 Overall

8. Stuarts Draft: 3-13 Overall

