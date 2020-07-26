Virginia Beach takes down Confederate monument

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The city of Virginia Beach removed a 115-year-old Confederate monument from public grounds less than two days after the City Council voted unanimously to do so.

Media outlets report workers took down the monument on Saturday morning. The council voted unanimously Thursday night to begin the removal process. The council had listened to dozens of speakers.

The statue recently had been completely covered, with a locked gate around it following recent protests and vandalism at other Confederate monuments. The monument will be stored for now while any potential offers to take the monument come in.

