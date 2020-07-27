Advertisement

Augusta Co. announces disaster recovery grants for sole proprietors

(WCTV)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Grants are being offered to local businesses in Augusta County.

The Disaster Recovery Grant Fund will help owners who have seen their business take a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grants of up to $5,000 are being made available to eligible businesses, but applications are due by 9 a.m. August 7.

“We want to make sure that our smaller businesses have what they need to survive and move forward through the pandemic,” Economic Development Authority Chair Randy Roller said in a release Monday, July 27.

Businesses will be able to use the grant money to reimburse costs for PPE, cleaning supplies, technology for e-commerce, alterations that encourage social distancing, and more.

Apply at https://www.augustavabusiness.com/facts-figures/covid-19/.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Police arrest over a dozen people after riot leads to fires, vandalism in downtown Richmond

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A second night of protests erupted in downtown Richmond. The protests lasted four hours.

Local

Waynesboro man arrested for alleged sexual abuse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Brian L. Shorter, 49, of Waynesboro for the alleged abuse of a male child over a two-year period.

Local

How to avoid face irritation and acne while wearing masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
It is extremely important to make sure your mask fits correctly, and is clean whenever you wear it.

News

Man who took down Robert E. Lee Monument in Roanoke speaks out

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Virus prompts drop in new voter registrations in Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Fewer new voters are registering to vote in Virginia because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reports indicate that new voter registrations are significantly lower compared with the two most recent presidential elections.

News

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Martin, Associated Press
VSP and Richmond police said they worked to clear the crowd of a several hundred demonstrators that had ripped down police tape and moved forward with firecrackers.

Medical Monday

Medical Monday - July 27

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Virginia State Police are investigating a recent crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a Harrisonburg woman.