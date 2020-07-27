Augusta Co. announces disaster recovery grants for sole proprietors

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Grants are being offered to local businesses in Augusta County.

The Disaster Recovery Grant Fund will help owners who have seen their business take a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grants of up to $5,000 are being made available to eligible businesses, but applications are due by 9 a.m. August 7.

“We want to make sure that our smaller businesses have what they need to survive and move forward through the pandemic,” Economic Development Authority Chair Randy Roller said in a release Monday, July 27.

Businesses will be able to use the grant money to reimburse costs for PPE, cleaning supplies, technology for e-commerce, alterations that encourage social distancing, and more.

Apply at https://www.augustavabusiness.com/facts-figures/covid-19/.

