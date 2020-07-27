Advertisement

Avoid face irritation and acne while wearing masks

It is extremely important to make sure your mask fits correctly, and is clean whenever you wear it.
It is extremely important to make sure your mask fits correctly, and is clean whenever you wear it
It is extremely important to make sure your mask fits correctly, and is clean whenever you wear it(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in parts of the world, mask mandates are becoming more and more common. But, wearing a mask frequently, especially in the heat of the summer, is causing an increase in skin irritation and face acne.

Rachel Talbot, a nurse practitioner at Harrisonburg's Access Dermatology, says that it is extremely important to make sure your mask fits correctly, and is clean whenever you wear it.

"Making sure the mask fits the face, but it's not too tight to cause rubbing and friction, and then looking at what material your mask is made out of is important," Talbot said.

With cotton masks, hand washing them with gentle detergent, or throwing them in the washing machine with other laundry will work just fine.

With surgical masks, changing them out for a new one depends how much, and what you are doing in them. If you are wearing a lot of makeup under the mask, which will quickly dirty the mask, it is important you change the mask frequently. If you are outside a lot and sweating, you should also look to change your mask often. If your mask looks clean, and is not too badly degraded, it is okay to continue to wear it.

When wearing a mask, it is important to try and eliminate anything that can cause irritation under it, and makeup is a big factor to poor clogging. Talbot suggests ditching the makeup these days, but if you need to wear it, look to try mineral makeup, or oil free.

When not wearing your mask, it is important to cleanse the skin, with a gentle over the counter face wash, followed by moisturizer. When choosing a moisturizer, two key ingredients to look for are ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

If, after using over the counter cleansing and acne products, your breakouts or rashes continue, you should see your dermatologist.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man who took down Robert E. Lee Monument in Roanoke speaks out

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago

State

Virus prompts drop in new voter registrations in Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Fewer new voters are registering to vote in Virginia because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reports indicate that new voter registrations are significantly lower compared with the two most recent presidential elections.

News

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

State

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Martin, Associated Press
VSP and Richmond police said they worked to clear the crowd of a several hundred demonstrators that had ripped down police tape and moved forward with firecrackers.

Medical Monday

Medical Monday - July 27

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Virginia State Police are investigating a recent crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a Harrisonburg woman.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,505 on Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Monday, July 27, Virginia has had 86,072 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Tell Me Something Good

Lil’ Guss’ donates meals to children and elderly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
"For us it was never about the number," said Angeliki Floros, owner of Lil' Guss'.

News

Shenandoah Spirits Trail receives WanderLove Recovery Grant

Updated: 5 hours ago