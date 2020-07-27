Advertisement

Drivers to expect delays on Mayland Rd. due to vehicle crash

By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Drivers should expect delays on VA-259, also known as Mayland Road, near Broadway in Rockingham County due to a vehicle crash.

The crash has closed the northbound left shoulder, through lanes and the right shoulder. The southbound left shoulder, through lanes and right shoulder are also closed, according to VDOT.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

