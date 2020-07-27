Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Hot start to the week with a few storms

Today's forecast.
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A hot start to the week with temperatures rising into the 90s. A cold front will cross the area on Tuesday, and will stall across Southern Virginia through the end of the week.

MONDAY: A warm start near 70 degrees with areas of fog. Mostly sunny for the day and hot, a stray storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low to mid 90s, a few spots in the northern Valley may reach the upper 90s. Warm for the evening but not too humid with temperatures in the 80s, falling into the upper 60s to low 70s overnight.

With a bit of humidity, here's what it will feel like this afternoon. Not oppressive by any means.
TUESDAY: Another warm start near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s in the afternoon. A cold front will cross the area later in the day, a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out. Dropping humidity behind the front for the evening with temperatures in the 80s, falling into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

A few isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out Tuesday afternoon/evening. A westerly wind may suppress most of the activity.
WEDNESDAY: Starting out the day near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny and hot for the day, not humid though behind the cold front. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon. A warm but comfortable evening with temperatures in the 80s, falling into the upper 60s overnight.

A front will stall south of the area on Wednesday. It will likely be a dry day, still hot though but not as humid.
THURSDAY: A warm start with temperatures near 70 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds and hot, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy and very warm for the day, a few storms can’t be ruled out in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: A comfortable start in the 60s. Partly cloudy with a few storms in the afternoon and evening. A warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

