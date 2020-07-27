Advertisement

Florida family remembers 9-year-old girl, youngest person to die of COVID-19 in state

Kimora Lynum was very loving and bubbly, and her mom's best friend
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mikasha Young-Holmes’s had only one child, and at nine years old, Kimora was her rock.

She had an extremely loving heart.

"We were extremely close. It had just been me and her for a while," said Young-Holmes.

One of their favorite things to do play games.

"We loved playing video games together," said Young-Holmes.

Her grandmother formed a strong bond with her only grandchild.

"I didn't give birth to her, but she was just like my own child," said Atkins.

Kimora and her mom had a tradition, a weekly shopping trip to the mall. Her favorite store was Justice.

"She loved shopping for clothes. She never lets me pick out her stuff, so she would see what she wants and just pick that out," said Young-Holmes.

On July 11th Kimora wasn't feeling well. Days later, the family went into town for a much different reason.

"We took her to the hospital, the children's pediatric," said Young-Holmes." They did a urine test and took her temperature."

Kimora's temperature was 103 degrees. The mom said her daughter was never tested for COVID-19.

"I thought they would have jumped on that when they saw here fever," said Young-Holmes.

Instead, the little girl was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. A few days later, after a family shopping trip, they returned home, ate, played some video games, then Kimora asked to take a nap.

She filled their home with love and laughter. That all changed on the afternoon of July 17, when she didn’t wake up from her nap.

"I was shaking her, yelling at her," said Young-Holmes. "I yelled at my mom and told her to come in here because Kim is not breathing."

Kimora's grandmother said she started performing CPR.

"I was just trying to bring her back. I tried, I tried everything I could to bring her back," said Young-Holmes.

The ambulance arrived to take Kimora and her family to the hospital.

"On the way, I was just hoping and praying that they could just get her back," said Young-Holmes.

The family ultimately heard the news.

"They did all that they can," said Young-Holmes.

The family still did not know the cause of death for this healthy little girl.

"After she had passed away, they tested her, and that's when they told me she was positive for COVID," said Young-Holmes.

She said she tried to trace everyone she and her daughter had been in contact with but could not find a positive case. Young-holmes said the death is still fresh.

"At this point, I have no idea. I'm just still pretty much stuck in the now," said Young-Holmes.

Her mom said she does not know if she'll ever get over this tragedy. Although the nation may know Kimora as the youngest person in the state of Florida to die of COVID-19, her family will remember her as more than just a statistic. Instead, they will remember her as a loving daughter, a bubbly young girl whose bright future was cut short.

If you would like to donate to the family’s official GoFundMe page, click on the link below.

Kimora Lynum's GoFundMe Page

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

One dead from multi-vehicle crash Thursday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Virginia State Police Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the evening of July 23 between a dump truck and a pickup truck. One driver later died from his injuries.

Local

Hotel in downtown Charlottesville reopens

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By NBC29
The Omni Hotel in downtown Charlottesville is back open with some new safety measures in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Travel

Drivers to expect delays on Mayland Rd. due to vehicle crash

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Drivers should expect delays on VA-259N, also known as Mayland Road, in Broadway, Rockingham County due to a vehicle crash.

Local

Charlottesville woman receives renovations thanks to volunteers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
A Charlottesville woman is getting some much-needed repairs thanks to the generosity of a partnership resuming for the first time in months.

State

VEC to host ‘Back to Work’ virtual job fair Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Karina Bolster, NBC12
If you’re one of the thousands of Virginians without a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a virtual job fair on Tuesday through the Virginia Employment Commission.

Latest News

National

Planet fitness will require masks at all locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
Starting August 1, Planet Fitness will require people working out in its gyms to wear a face covering.

Local

Shenandoah Co. Public Schools teacher earns International Society for Technology in Education Certification

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Mrs. Kathryn “Kat” Staton of Ashby Lee Elementary School has become one of only 750 educators around the world to be a certified International Society for Technology in Education educator.

State

Northam announces $70 million recovery fund for small businesses, nonprofits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that $70 million would go towards small businesses and nonprofit organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19.

Local

Augusta Co. announces disaster recovery grants for sole proprietors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Grants are being offered to local businesses in Augusta County. The Disaster Recovery Grant Fund will help owners who have seen their business take a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Police arrest over a dozen people after riot leads to fires, vandalism in downtown Richmond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A second night of protests erupted in downtown Richmond. The protests lasted four hours.

Local

Waynesboro man arrested for alleged sexual abuse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Brian L. Shorter, 49, of Waynesboro for the alleged abuse of a male child over a two-year period.