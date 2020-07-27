Hotel in downtown Charlottesville reopens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Omni Hotel in downtown Charlottesville is back open with some new safety measures in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Checking in and out, as well as all room service, are now all contactless at the hotel. Meanwhile, high-touch and high-traffic areas are being cleaned and disinfected every hour.

The Omni says rooms are not used again for two days after check out to allow staff to clean them thoroughly.

The pool and gym are still available to guests by schedule only, and both are limited to one family at a time.

A spokesperson for the hotel says feedback from the public has been positive.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.