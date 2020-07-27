How common are US hurricane landfalls before August?

2005 Satellite view of Dennis in the Gulf of Mexico (NASA)

(WHSV) - The Atlantic Basin had its first hurricane form early Saturday morning, known as Hurricane Hanna. Hurricane Hanna then made landfall at around 5 pm local time on Padre Island, Texas the same day as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

Hanna lost its hurricane status about 6 hours later, travelling 50 miles inland on the southern tip of Texas before early Sunday morning crossing into Mexico as a tropical storm. As of 4 pm local time Sunday, Hanna was downgraded to a tropical depression with the center of the storm 35 miles west-southwest of Monterrey, Mexico.

Hanna making landfall Saturday night at around 5 pm local time (WHSV)

So how often do hurricanes make landfall in the US before the month of August? Since 1950, 16 hurricanes have made landfall in the US before August including Hanna on Saturday. On average since 1950, this occurrence happens every 4-5 years.

Here is the list to accomplish the same feat:

Audrey - (1957)

Cindy - (1959)

Debra - (1959)

Alma - (1966)

Agnes - (1972)

Bob - (1985)

Bonnie - (1986)

Bertha - (1996)

Danny - (1997)

Claudette - (2003)

Cindy - (2005)

Dennis - (2005)

Dolly - (2008)

Arthur - (2014)

Barry - (2019)

Ten of these hurricane landfalls were at Category 1 strength, two were Category 2 landfalls, and three were major hurricanes. The three of those were all Category 3 landfalls.

By state here is the count: Texas (5), Louisiana (4), Florida (3), South Carolina (2), North Carolina (2)

The landfall furthest north: Hurricane Arthur on July 4, 2014 on Cape Lookout, North Carolina.

The earliest landfall: Hurricane Alma on June 9, 1966 on Apalachee Bay, Florida.

My top 5 destructive hurricanes to make landfall in June or July after 1950 are as follows:

Hurricane Landfall Date Max Wind Speed (Sustained) Lowest Pressure Damage Fatalities 1) Dennis Florida Panhandle (Cat. 3) July 10, 2005 150 mph 930 mb $3.98 billion 88 2) Audrey Cameron, Louisiana (Cat. 3) June 27, 1957 125 mph 946 mb $150 million 431 3) Dolly South Padre Island, Texas (Cat. 1) July 23, 2008 100 mph 963 mb $1.6 billion 22 4) Alma Apalachee Bay, Florida (Cat. 3) June 9, 1966 125 mph 970 mb $210.1 million 93 5) Bertha Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina (Cat. 2) July 12, 1996 115 mph 960 mb $335 million 12

