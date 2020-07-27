Advertisement

How common are US hurricane landfalls before August?

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
2005 Satellite view of Dennis in the Gulf of Mexico
(WHSV) - The Atlantic Basin had its first hurricane form early Saturday morning, known as Hurricane Hanna. Hurricane Hanna then made landfall at around 5 pm local time on Padre Island, Texas the same day as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

Hanna lost its hurricane status about 6 hours later, travelling 50 miles inland on the southern tip of Texas before early Sunday morning crossing into Mexico as a tropical storm. As of 4 pm local time Sunday, Hanna was downgraded to a tropical depression with the center of the storm 35 miles west-southwest of Monterrey, Mexico.

Hanna making landfall Saturday night at around 5 pm local time
So how often do hurricanes make landfall in the US before the month of August? Since 1950, 16 hurricanes have made landfall in the US before August including Hanna on Saturday. On average since 1950, this occurrence happens every 4-5 years.

Here is the list to accomplish the same feat:

Audrey - (1957)

Cindy - (1959)

Debra - (1959)

Alma - (1966)

Agnes - (1972)

Bob - (1985)

Bonnie - (1986)

Bertha - (1996)

Danny - (1997)

Claudette - (2003)

Cindy - (2005)

Dennis - (2005)

Dolly - (2008)

Arthur - (2014)

Barry - (2019)

Ten of these hurricane landfalls were at Category 1 strength, two were Category 2 landfalls, and three were major hurricanes. The three of those were all Category 3 landfalls.

By state here is the count: Texas (5), Louisiana (4), Florida (3), South Carolina (2), North Carolina (2)

The landfall furthest north: Hurricane Arthur on July 4, 2014 on Cape Lookout, North Carolina.

The earliest landfall: Hurricane Alma on June 9, 1966 on Apalachee Bay, Florida.

My top 5 destructive hurricanes to make landfall in June or July after 1950 are as follows:

HurricaneLandfallDateMax Wind Speed (Sustained)Lowest PressureDamageFatalities
1) DennisFlorida Panhandle (Cat. 3)July 10, 2005150 mph930 mb$3.98 billion88
2) AudreyCameron, Louisiana (Cat. 3)June 27, 1957125 mph946 mb$150 million431
3) DollySouth Padre Island, Texas (Cat. 1)July 23, 2008100 mph963 mb$1.6 billion22
4) AlmaApalachee Bay, Florida (Cat. 3)June 9, 1966125 mph970 mb$210.1 million93
5) BerthaWrightsville Beach, North Carolina (Cat. 2)July 12, 1996115 mph960 mb$335 million12

