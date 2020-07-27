JMU aiming to help students with job searches during COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the second year in a row, James Madison University was voted the best college in Virginia for getting a job, according to the U.S. Department of Education statistics.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the university’s Career and Academic Planning Center has been looking to help students.

When it comes to finding a job and getting internships, the center is still meeting with students either virtually or in the office and are providing online resources.

Laura Hickerson is the Assistant Director for Employer Relations at the university.

“For students that are struggling or just trying to figure out ‘You know, where do I start?’ they certainly can reach out to us and we’d be happy to help them with their resume, help them with their job search, help them with interviewing skills, which most of the interviews are happening virtually, so that’s like a whole new set of skills,” Hickerson said.

The center has also extended its alumni services from one year to two years after graduation to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.