Lil’ Guss’ donates meals to children and elderly

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) -

Many across the nation and throughout our communities have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. Here around the valley, the owners of Lil' Guss' in Grottoes are doing their part to help.

Through their own donations of food, supplies like gas to cook with and even take out containers, the restaurant provided more than $14,000 worth of meals for children and elderly in the community.

Owners Angeliki Floros and Thomas Marchese say it wasn't about the number.

'For us it was never about the number. Never about the number. The money wasn't the point at all. The money was how we came together. After we did it for a couple months, we saw the community come together and it was amazing," said Floros.

Floros says she is so proud of her community for stepping up during this time and encourages everyone to keep going.

