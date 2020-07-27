Advertisement

Lil’ Guss’ donates meals to children and elderly

One local restaurant donated over $14,000 worth of meals to the community.
Lil' Guss' in Grottoes gave out over $14,000 worth of meals to the community.
Lil' Guss' in Grottoes gave out over $14,000 worth of meals to the community.(WHSV)
By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) -

Many across the nation and throughout our communities have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. Here around the valley, the owners of Lil' Guss' in Grottoes are doing their part to help.

Through their own donations of food, supplies like gas to cook with and even take out containers, the restaurant provided more than $14,000 worth of meals for children and elderly in the community.

Owners Angeliki Floros and Thomas Marchese say it wasn't about the number.

'For us it was never about the number. Never about the number. The money wasn't the point at all. The money was how we came together. After we did it for a couple months, we saw the community come together and it was amazing," said Floros.

Floros says she is so proud of her community for stepping up during this time and encourages everyone to keep going.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shenandoah Spirits Trail receives WanderLove Recovery Grant

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Man arrested for damage to Roanoke Robert E. Lee monument

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 958 on Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center escapees arrested in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local nonprofit boutique celebrates 5 years working to counteract sex trafficking

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

How common are US hurricane landfalls before August?

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
The Atlantic Basin had its first hurricane form early Saturday morning, known as Hurricane Hanna. Hurricane Hanna then made landfall at around 5 pm local time on Padre Island, Texas the same day as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

News

West Virginia community members hope to have all voices heard in school reopenings

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Two community members in West Virginia are working with parents and educators across the state with the hope to have everyone’s needs heard and addressed.

News

Shenandoah Spirits Trail receives grant to help tourism

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
90 Virginia destination marketing locations were awarded money by Governor Northam during the Coronavirus pandemic.

News

Local jewelry stored named one of America’s coolest stores by ‘INSTORE’ magazine

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
Hugo Kohl Jewelry won the “small cool winner” category of America’s coolest stores 2020 by ‘INSTORE’ magazine.

News

Brothers Craft Brewing holds third annual “Christmas in July at Chalk Fest”

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
Brothers Craft Brewing in Harrisonburg held their third annual ”Christmas in July at Chalk Fest” event.