Northam announces $70 million recovery fund for small businesses, nonprofits

In this April 8, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber/AP)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WHSV) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that $70 million would go towards small businesses and nonprofit organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19, according to a news release.

The funding will be made available through Rebuild VA, where grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to 7,000 applicants.

In order to be considered for the recovery fund, a business must be in good standing, have annual gross revenues of no more than $1.5 million and have no more than 25 employees. Businesses must also certify that they have not received federal Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds or other funding from the CARES act.

“It’s clear that our COVID-19 economic recovery is going to be a marathon, not a sprint, and this puts great pressure on our small businesses to make costly, unexpected adjustments, from paid sick leave to purchasing PPE,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “It is our goal that Rebuild VA will help ease the burden on small businesses, which are the livelihood of many Virginia families.”

According to the news release, Rebuild VA funding may be utilized for the following eligible expenses:

  • Payroll support, including paid sick, medical, or family leave and costs related to the continuation of group health care benefits during those periods of leave
  • Employee salaries
  • Mortgage payments, rent and utilities
  • Principal and interest payments for any business loans from national or state-chartered banking, savings and loan institutions, or credit unions, that were incurred before or during the emergency
  • Eligible personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting materials or other working capital needed to address COVID-19 response

You can submit an application for the recovery fund and find more information here.

