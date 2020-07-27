One dead from multi-vehicle crash Thursday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the evening of July 23 where one man died from his injuries, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

At 4:05 p.m., a 2009 GMC Canyon pickup truck was making a left turn from Route 340 onto Ladd Road and pulled into the path of a dump truck that was traveling north on Route 340.

Davis R. Angus, 89, of Lyndhurst, Va. was driving the GMC and was taken to the University of Virginia, where he died from his injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt.

Charles E. Morse, 56, of Arlington, Va. was driving the dump truck and also was wearing his seatbelt. He was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

