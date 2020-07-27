Advertisement

“Shared Use Paths” are becoming more common in Harrisonburg

Shared use path in Harrisonburg, VA
Shared use path in Harrisonburg, VA(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Whether it’s by foot, bike, or vehicle, the city of Harrisonburg sees a lot of traffic.

Shared use paths have become more common in the city of Harrisonburg with the most recent on Federal Street and one in the works on Garber’s Church Road.

Tom Hartman is the Director of Public Works in Harrisonburg.

“As much as it aids the bicyclist, it also aids pedestrians. It gives them a nice wide open, clear, safe path throughout downtown and also throughout the city,” Hartman said.

The Harrisonburg Police Department said crash numbers are nowhere near last year, most likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, there has been an increase in the last few weeks.

HPD said in 2020 so far there have been 17 crashes involving pedestrians and they want everyone to be mindful of their safety and others.

Shared use paths are becoming more common in the city.

“Especially in March and April and early May when things when our vehicle trips were down by 50% there was definitely an increase, not only in the neighborhoods with walking dogs and kids because you are home during the day but also throughout the businesses and the areas downtown and throughout the city. We definitely saw an uptick and I think we continue to see that,” Hartman said.

The city says they have several goals for future paths.

“Safety, accessibility, economic development cause if we can make it easier to get from a parking area to a business on a safe, pleasurable walkway or to get from your home directly to those areas, it’s really gonna increase economic development,” Hartman said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah County opens up COVID-19 small business grant program

Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Friday, the Shenandoah County Industrial Development Authority, in partnership with Shenandoah County Economic Development, to create the Small Business Covid-19 Recovery Assistance Grant.

News

JMU aiming to help students with job searches during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
For the second year in a row, James Madison University was voted the best college in Virginia for getting a job, according to the U.S. Department of Education statistics.

Local

One dead from multi-vehicle crash Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Virginia State Police Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the evening of July 23 between a dump truck and a pickup truck. One driver later died from his injuries.

Local

Hotel in downtown Charlottesville reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29
The Omni Hotel in downtown Charlottesville is back open with some new safety measures in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Latest News

Travel

Drivers to expect delays on Mayland Rd. due to vehicle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Drivers should expect delays on VA-259N, also known as Mayland Road, in Broadway, Rockingham County due to a vehicle crash.

Local

Charlottesville woman receives renovations thanks to volunteers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
A Charlottesville woman is getting some much-needed repairs thanks to the generosity of a partnership resuming for the first time in months.

State

VEC to host ‘Back to Work’ virtual job fair Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Karina Bolster, NBC12
If you’re one of the thousands of Virginians without a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a virtual job fair on Tuesday through the Virginia Employment Commission.

National

Planet fitness will require masks at all locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
Starting August 1, Planet Fitness will require people working out in its gyms to wear a face covering.

Local

Shenandoah Co. Public Schools teacher earns International Society for Technology in Education Certification

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Mrs. Kathryn “Kat” Staton of Ashby Lee Elementary School has become one of only 750 educators around the world to be a certified International Society for Technology in Education educator.

State

Northam announces $70 million recovery fund for small businesses, nonprofits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that $70 million would go towards small businesses and nonprofit organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19.