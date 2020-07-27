“Shared Use Paths” are becoming more common in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Whether it’s by foot, bike, or vehicle, the city of Harrisonburg sees a lot of traffic.

Shared use paths have become more common in the city of Harrisonburg with the most recent on Federal Street and one in the works on Garber’s Church Road.

Tom Hartman is the Director of Public Works in Harrisonburg.

“As much as it aids the bicyclist, it also aids pedestrians. It gives them a nice wide open, clear, safe path throughout downtown and also throughout the city,” Hartman said.

The Harrisonburg Police Department said crash numbers are nowhere near last year, most likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, there has been an increase in the last few weeks.

HPD said in 2020 so far there have been 17 crashes involving pedestrians and they want everyone to be mindful of their safety and others.

“Especially in March and April and early May when things when our vehicle trips were down by 50% there was definitely an increase, not only in the neighborhoods with walking dogs and kids because you are home during the day but also throughout the businesses and the areas downtown and throughout the city. We definitely saw an uptick and I think we continue to see that,” Hartman said.

The city says they have several goals for future paths.

“Safety, accessibility, economic development cause if we can make it easier to get from a parking area to a business on a safe, pleasurable walkway or to get from your home directly to those areas, it’s really gonna increase economic development,” Hartman said.

