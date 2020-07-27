Advertisement

Shenandoah Co. Public Schools teacher earns International Society for Technology in Education Certification

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Mrs. Kathryn “Kat” Staton of Ashby Lee Elementary School in Quicksburg, Va. has become one of only 750 educators around the world to be a certified International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) educator.

The ISTE Certification Program was developed because of the significant changes in today’s classrooms, according to a news release from Shenandoah County Public Schools.

“It was a challenging process, but I was able to connect with some great educators, I did a lot of self-reflecting and learned quite a bit,” Staton said.

The ISTE website describes the certification as focusing on “using technology to transform learning in meaningful ways,” and says that it “helps PK-12 educators rethink and redesign learning activities with technology to engage students in real-world, authentic, active learning.”

Mrs. Staton has held the position of Technology Teacher at Ashby Lee Elementary since 2013 and facilitates the Coding and Robotics Club. She has received over $20,000 in grants that have helped her bring new technology into her classroom.

