Shenandoah County opens up COVID-19 small business grant program

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the Shenandoah County Industrial Development Authority, in partnership with Shenandoah County Economic Development, created the Small Business Covid-19 Recovery Assistance Grant.

Funding worth $500,000 from the CARES (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) ACT will be divided out to help store owners pay for immediate needs.

The money can be used for the likes of rent or mortgage payments, loan payments, payroll, job training, or purchase of more cleaning products during reopening.

Jenna French with Shenandoah County Economic Development said the program is designed to help as many people as possible

“So they can use it to help them during that transition and get reopened without having to bear that cost burden when they’re already running on tight budgets,” French said. “This program can hopefully help with some of that.”

A business must have at least one full-time employee, must be in good standing with regard to state and local taxes, produce recent financial statements, and have been impacted negatively by COVID-19.

Qualifying businesses can apply for up to $15,000 in grants and recently opened businesses can apply, too.

“We will actually allow new businesses to apply for this,” Frenchs said. “We were in a unique situation where we had a number of businesses that were slated to open prior to COVID-19 hitting with scheduled openings in March and April and many of them still did.”

Businesses in operation for less than one year are eligible for 50% funding or up to $7500.

French said the county is working on applying for more money through community development block grants for the program.

If you are approved, you should expect to see the grant come in the mail by the end of August.

To apply, click here.

