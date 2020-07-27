Shenandoah Spirits Trail receives grant to help tourism

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - 90 Virginia destination marketing locations were awarded money by Governor Northam during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Shenandoah Spirits Trail in the valley was awarded $10,000. The trail highlights breweries, cideries, wineries, and distilleries throughout the valley.

The grant will be used toward promoting new ‘grab and go’ options through digital and social campaigns.

Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater has been a part of the trail for a few years and is grateful for a program full of comradery in the valley.

Lee Hartman is the winemaker at Bluestone Vineyard.

“We’re neighbors, we are the kind of people who are gonna borrow a cup of sugar from each other. And so because of that, we very much have a rising tides lifts all boats mentality,” Hartman said.

The vineyard says the program helps valley businesses promote each other and is grateful people are still thinking of wineries during the pandemic and using their space to spread out.

