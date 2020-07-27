Advertisement

VEC to host ‘Back to Work’ virtual job fair Tuesday

(KKTV)
By Karina Bolster, NBC12
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re one of the thousands of Virginians without a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a virtual job fair on Tuesday through the Virginia Employment Commission.

The VEC has teamed with state agencies and companies across the state to host this virtual hiring event.

Job seekers can register for the event for free and are required to post a resume for employers to review.

“We are all about getting Virginians back to work,” said Dr. Robert Walker, Jr., Chief of Veteran Services at the VEC.

Walker typically works with veterans who are job hunting, but now he's taken on a larger role of coordinating for this statewide virtual job fair on Tuesday.

“We’ve got over 200 employers,” he said. “Most of them have five jobs ready to hire now; some have as many as 80 jobs that they’re going to be hiring for.”

Those employers are from all across the Commonwealth.

Walker said there are roughly 80 from the Hampton Roads/Norfolk area, 65 in Northern Virginia and roughly 50-55 in the western part of the state.

As of Monday morning, more than 3,000 Virginians had already registered for the opportunity.

“Three-thousand is a little bit of a surprise, a good surprise,” Walker said. “It tells us Virginians are serious about getting back to work.”

Once you register for the event, a link will be provided to you to access the job fair.

You'll want to make sure your resume is updated and posted online, but Walker has some other advice as well.

“You might get an opportunity to interview, so dress as if you were going live; that’s important,” he said. “Practice your elevator speech because you’re not going to get an hour in some cases; you’ll only get two to three minutes to say why they should hire you, why they should consider you.”

Other advice includes the following:

  • The Virtual Hiring Event site will be available for viewing companies and their job listings on the 24th of July 2020.  Take advantage of this time to identify potential companies and jobs to maximize your time during the actual event.
  • Have a game plan: Which employers do you want to visit first?  Which positions are you interested in and what questions do you have?

Veterans will have an exclusive opportunity to meet with employers first from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. and then the public will have access the job fair from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Once you click the link provided to you, you will choose which region you’re seeking a job in and will then meet with various employers there.

“You may talk to someone and they say that wasn’t a good fit but don’t sweat it,” Walker said. “Chances are they might say you’re not a good fit for this company, or for this particular job, but you’re a good fit somewhere else and they may pass your resume along... it’s always important to make a good impression.”

Walker said they hope to hold more virtual job fairs in the future on a more regional level, due to the high turnout.

To register for the “Help Virginians get Back to Work” virtual job fair, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah Co. Public Schools teacher earns International Society for Technology in Education Certification

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Mrs. Kathryn “Kat” Staton of Ashby Lee Elementary School has become one of only 750 educators around the world to be a certified International Society for Technology in Education educator.

State

Northam announces $70 million recovery fund for small businesses, nonprofits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that $70 million would go towards small businesses and nonprofit organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19.

Local

Augusta Co. announces disaster recovery grants for sole proprietors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Grants are being offered to local businesses in Augusta County. The Disaster Recovery Grant Fund will help owners who have seen their business take a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Police arrest over a dozen people after riot leads to fires, vandalism in downtown Richmond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A second night of protests erupted in downtown Richmond. The protests lasted four hours.

Latest News

Local

Waynesboro man arrested for alleged sexual abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Brian L. Shorter, 49, of Waynesboro for the alleged abuse of a male child over a two-year period.

Local

How to avoid face irritation and acne while wearing masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
It is extremely important to make sure your mask fits correctly, and is clean whenever you wear it.

News

Man who took down Robert E. Lee Monument in Roanoke speaks out

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago

State

Virus prompts drop in new voter registrations in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Fewer new voters are registering to vote in Virginia because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reports indicate that new voter registrations are significantly lower compared with the two most recent presidential elections.

News

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

Updated: 4 hours ago