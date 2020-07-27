VEC to host ‘Back to Work’ virtual job fair Tuesday

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re one of the thousands of Virginians without a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a virtual job fair on Tuesday through the Virginia Employment Commission.

The VEC has teamed with state agencies and companies across the state to host this virtual hiring event.

Job seekers can register for the event for free and are required to post a resume for employers to review.

“We are all about getting Virginians back to work,” said Dr. Robert Walker, Jr., Chief of Veteran Services at the VEC.

Walker typically works with veterans who are job hunting, but now he's taken on a larger role of coordinating for this statewide virtual job fair on Tuesday.

“We’ve got over 200 employers,” he said. “Most of them have five jobs ready to hire now; some have as many as 80 jobs that they’re going to be hiring for.”

Those employers are from all across the Commonwealth.

Walker said there are roughly 80 from the Hampton Roads/Norfolk area, 65 in Northern Virginia and roughly 50-55 in the western part of the state.

As of Monday morning, more than 3,000 Virginians had already registered for the opportunity.

“Three-thousand is a little bit of a surprise, a good surprise,” Walker said. “It tells us Virginians are serious about getting back to work.”

Once you register for the event, a link will be provided to you to access the job fair.

You'll want to make sure your resume is updated and posted online, but Walker has some other advice as well.

“You might get an opportunity to interview, so dress as if you were going live; that’s important,” he said. “Practice your elevator speech because you’re not going to get an hour in some cases; you’ll only get two to three minutes to say why they should hire you, why they should consider you.”

Other advice includes the following:

The Virtual Hiring Event site will be available for viewing companies and their job listings on the 24th of July 2020. Take advantage of this time to identify potential companies and jobs to maximize your time during the actual event.

Have a game plan: Which employers do you want to visit first? Which positions are you interested in and what questions do you have?

Veterans will have an exclusive opportunity to meet with employers first from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. and then the public will have access the job fair from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Once you click the link provided to you, you will choose which region you’re seeking a job in and will then meet with various employers there.

“You may talk to someone and they say that wasn’t a good fit but don’t sweat it,” Walker said. “Chances are they might say you’re not a good fit for this company, or for this particular job, but you’re a good fit somewhere else and they may pass your resume along... it’s always important to make a good impression.”

Walker said they hope to hold more virtual job fairs in the future on a more regional level, due to the high turnout.

To register for the “Help Virginians get Back to Work” virtual job fair, click here.

