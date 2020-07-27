VHSL votes to adopt Model 3, delaying sports until late December

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia High School League has voted to delay the start of sports for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year until late December.

The VHSL Executive Committee voted to adopt Model 3 during a meeting Monday morning. The vote passed, 34-1.

VHSL Model 3 for 2020-2021 school year

Delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. Leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned.

Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28)

Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)

Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)

