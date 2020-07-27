VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a recent crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a Harrisonburg woman.

Investigators say the crash occurred on Route 33, near East Point Road, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 24. A 2008 Lexus RX350 was trying to make a left turn when it collided with a Dodge Ram 2500.

The driver of the Lexus, 90-year-old Wayne L. Long, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. His passenger, 88-year-old Ann L.P. Long, was transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, a 21-year-old man from Aroda, was uninjured in the crash.

Virginia State Police says all three people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, and that charges are pending.

07/27/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Trooper H. Campbell is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Friday (July 24, 2020) at 3:35 p.m. on Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) at Route 602 (East Point Road).

A 2008 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Rte. 33 when it attempted a left turn on a flashing yellow caution light and collided with a westbound Dodge Ram 2500.

The driver of the Lexus, Wayne L. Long, 90, of Harrisonburg, Va., was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Long was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Lexus, Ann L.P. Long, 88, of Harrisonburg, Va., was transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. Long later succumbed to her injuries. Long was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, a 21-year-old male, of Aroda, Va., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

