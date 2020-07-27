Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police(NBC29 File)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a recent crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a Harrisonburg woman.

Investigators say the crash occurred on Route 33, near East Point Road, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 24. A 2008 Lexus RX350 was trying to make a left turn when it collided with a Dodge Ram 2500.

The driver of the Lexus, 90-year-old Wayne L. Long, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. His passenger, 88-year-old Ann L.P. Long, was transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, a 21-year-old man from Aroda, was uninjured in the crash. 

Virginia State Police says all three people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, and that charges are pending.

07/27/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police Trooper H. Campbell is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Friday (July 24, 2020) at 3:35 p.m. on Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) at Route 602 (East Point Road).

A 2008 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Rte. 33 when it attempted a left turn on a flashing yellow caution light and collided with a westbound Dodge Ram 2500.

The driver of the Lexus, Wayne L. Long, 90, of Harrisonburg, Va., was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Long was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Lexus, Ann L.P. Long, 88, of Harrisonburg, Va., was transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. Long later succumbed to her injuries. Long was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, a 21-year-old male, of Aroda, Va., was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt. 

Charges are pending.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. 

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Virus prompts drop in new voter registrations in Virginia

Updated: moments ago
|
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Fewer new voters are registering to vote in Virginia because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reports indicate that new voter registrations are significantly lower compared with the two most recent presidential elections.

News

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

Updated: 18 minutes ago

State

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Martin, Associated Press
VSP and Richmond police said they worked to clear the crowd of a several hundred demonstrators that had ripped down police tape and moved forward with firecrackers.

Medical Monday

Medical Monday - July 27

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,505 on Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
As of Monday, July 27, Virginia has had 86,072 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Tell Me Something Good

Lil’ Guss’ donates meals to children and elderly

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
"For us it was never about the number," said Angeliki Floros, owner of Lil' Guss'.

News

Shenandoah Spirits Trail receives WanderLove Recovery Grant

Updated: 4 hours ago

State

Homeschooling: Where do you even start?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Many families are considering homeschooling as COVID-19 cast a long shadow on the future of education.

News

Man arrested for damage to Roanoke Robert E. Lee monument

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 958 on Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago