Advertisement

Waynesboro man arrested for alleged sexual abuse

Brian L. Shorter, 49, of Waynesboro was charged with 10 felonies after his arrest.
Brian L. Shorter, 49, of Waynesboro was charged with 10 felonies after his arrest.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian L. Shorter, 49, of Waynesboro for the alleged sexual abuse of a male child over a two-year period, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On July 17, the sheriff’s office received a referral regarding possible sexual abuse of a child from Child Protective Services. The alleged abuse occurred at Shorter’s home in the 400 block of E. Side Highway in Waynesboro.

Shorter was arrested on July 24 and is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail. He has been charged with 10 felonies: three counts of sodomy, one count object sexual penetration, one count aggravated sexual battery, one count of taking indecent liberties with a child, one count of taking indecent liberties of a child by a custodian and three counts of carnal knowledge.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information about this case contact Investigator Ron Reid at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Augusta Co. announces disaster recovery grants for sole proprietors

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Grants are being offered to local businesses in Augusta County. The Disaster Recovery Grant Fund will help owners who have seen their business take a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Police arrest over a dozen people after riot leads to fires, vandalism in downtown Richmond

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A second night of protests erupted in downtown Richmond. The protests lasted four hours.

Local

How to avoid face irritation and acne while wearing masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
It is extremely important to make sure your mask fits correctly, and is clean whenever you wear it.

News

Man who took down Robert E. Lee Monument in Roanoke speaks out

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Virus prompts drop in new voter registrations in Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Fewer new voters are registering to vote in Virginia because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reports indicate that new voter registrations are significantly lower compared with the two most recent presidential elections.

News

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Martin, Associated Press
VSP and Richmond police said they worked to clear the crowd of a several hundred demonstrators that had ripped down police tape and moved forward with firecrackers.

Medical Monday

Medical Monday - July 27

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Virginia State Police are investigating a recent crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a Harrisonburg woman.