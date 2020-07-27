Waynesboro man arrested for alleged sexual abuse

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian L. Shorter, 49, of Waynesboro for the alleged sexual abuse of a male child over a two-year period, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On July 17, the sheriff’s office received a referral regarding possible sexual abuse of a child from Child Protective Services. The alleged abuse occurred at Shorter’s home in the 400 block of E. Side Highway in Waynesboro.

Shorter was arrested on July 24 and is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail. He has been charged with 10 felonies: three counts of sodomy, one count object sexual penetration, one count aggravated sexual battery, one count of taking indecent liberties with a child, one count of taking indecent liberties of a child by a custodian and three counts of carnal knowledge.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information about this case contact Investigator Ron Reid at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

