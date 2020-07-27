West Virginia community members hope to have all voices heard in school reopenings

(WHSV) - Two community members in West Virginia are working with parents and educators across the state with the hope to have everyone’s needs heard and addressed.

Jenny Anderson is one of the leaders advocating for a safer return for students.

A few weeks ago they did a state-wide zoom call with parents and educators to discuss what they want to see in the upcoming school year and used that to craft their priorities for the school year.

“The department of ED has done a great job with their re-entry tool kits and things like that, but that being said, every county is so different and so we want to make sure that, you know, whatever the county’s needs are for those most vulnerable students and families are met,” Anderson said.

They are calling for the 2020-2021 school year to begin remotely and then follow CDC guidelines for when it is best to begin in-person instruction.

“I know educators don’t feel safe, parents are just, they’re heartbroken and they’re confused and they’re frustrated cause they don’t know which plan to pick,” Anderson said.

They are also urging families to write letters to Governor Justice or speak before their local county boards of education to have their voices heard.

They will have a ‘day of action’ on August 3rd where they ask parents, educators, and community members to virtually speak out about what they want in schools.

Anderson says this collaborative thinking between families and educators may extend past the COVID-19 pandemic.

