13 deaths at Charlottesville long-term care facility tied to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thirteen residents at the Cedars Healthcare Center (CHC) in Charlottesville have so far died in connection with the coronavirus. Additionally, 16 others have been hospitalized.

A CommuniCare spokesperson confirmed to NBC29 Friday, July 24, that are dozens COVID-19 cases among staff and residents at CDC, but did not provide an exact number of fatalities from the virus. The facility had a total of 67 cases Friday, 26 of which were staff members.

“We treat these fatalities as very tragic events. Our residents are not statistics to us: They are names, faces, habits, they’re people we interact with on a daily basis, and we grieve their loss,” spokesperson Fred Stratmann said.

Strattman says all of the fatalities and hospitalizations are residents of the Cedars Healthcare Center.

According to the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force, CHC reported a total of 85 cases Tuesday, July 28. The task force labels this as an outbreak in progress at Cedars Healthcare Center.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.

RELATED: Charlottesville long-term care facility confirms COVID-19 fatalities

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.