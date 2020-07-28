Athletic directors in Shenandoah Valley support VHSL decision to delay sports until December

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There is a plan in place for high school sports to be played in Virginia during the 2020-2021 school year.

The Virginia High League Executive Committee voted Monday to adopt a plan for sports to begin in late December. There would be three condensed seasons with winter sports playing first, followed by fall sports, then a spring sports season.

The VHSL chose the Condensed Interscholastic Plan, also known as Model 3, over two other options: one that would’ve flipped the spring and fall sports seasons and another that called for the cancellation of high-risk sports in the fall, like football and volleyball.

“Really I don’t believe there was any sort of other option than choosing Model 3,” said Central High School athletic director Justin Broughman. “It’s the only one of the three that allowed all our students here at Central High School to potentially have seasons.”

Turner Ashby High School athletic director Will Crockett added: “I didn’t have any stomach to cancel anything at this point after last spring. (Model 3) was the only one that we could at least, on paper, right now guarantee that every kid will get to play this year and that’s really important.”

The 2020 spring sports season was cancelled completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrators and coaches hope to begin forming schedules for the modified 2020-2021 sports calendar in late August/early September.

“I think we just need to be thankful that we get to have something because last spring was not something that anybody wanted to do,” said Wilson Memorial athletic director Craig Flesher. “I think we should be thankful there are plans in place to do something.”

Model 3 – Condensed Interscholastic Plan

Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28)

basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swim/dive, wrestling

Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1)

cheer, cross country, field hockey, football, golf, volleyball

Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)

baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field

