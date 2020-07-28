Charlottesville-area golf clubs help save summer program for kids

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -After the City of Charlottesville shuttered a youth development summer program due to COVID-19, some area clubs are helping to make it a reality.

Farmington Country Club, Keswick Hall Golf Course, and Old Trail Golf Course are taking turns hosting First Tee’s summer program. The week-long camp teaches core values through golf.

“First and foremost, we’re teaching kids about sportsmanship, honesty, integrity, things like that, and we use golf as a vehicle to teach that, and as a way for the kids to get outside and have some fun,” First Tee Executive Director for the Blue Ridge Area Greer Johnson said.

The program also limited the number of kids to 16, and is stepping up cleaning measures to ensure safety.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.