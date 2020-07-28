Different ways to cast your vote in the upcoming election

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — With the election in less than 100 days, there are a few different ways, old and new, you can get your vote in.

As of July 1st, there is no excuse required in absentee voting.

Lisa Gooden is the Director of Elections in Voter Registrar for Rockingham County.

“That folks can apply for an absentee ballot by mail or they can come into our office and vote in-person absentee and not have to have a reason for doing so,” Gooden said.

Gooden said they have seen an increase in absentee ballot requests and some are also asking about curbside voting, which can help those who may not be able to go indoors or choose not to.

“I think it’s certainly a valid way for folks to vote who may be leery of being around other people,” Gooden said.

Finally, you can go to your polling place on election day, which will have safety measures in place.

“So, we would kindly ask voters who may not be feeling well in the weeks ahead of an election to make arrangements and vote absentee or consider curbside voting,” Gooden said.

No matter how you vote, Gooden says to always plan ahead. For more information, you can go to the Virginia Department of Elections website.

