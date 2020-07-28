Advertisement

Dry weather in the valley is affecting one local farm

Growing pumpkin at North Mountain Homestead in Rockingham County, VA.
Growing pumpkin at North Mountain Homestead in Rockingham County, VA.(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — North Mountain Homestead saw a dry start to their planting season.

They say pumpkins are their biggest product and in the past, they’ve had too much rain and the pumpkins rotted. But this year, they say this year they’re grateful for any rain they do get.

Kimberly Williamson is the co-owner of North Mountain Homestead.

“We were really struggling at first with the dryness. The pumpkins were completely exhausted. I mean you come out and look at them and it looks like somebody let the air out of a hot air balloon,” Williamson said.

Williamson said the pumpkins will harvest faster and smaller than normal this year, but said they will make the most of it.

