First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with a few storms

Today's forecast.
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A front will cross the area on tonight and stall across Southern Virginia through the end of the week.

TODAY: Another warm morning in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the early afternoon. As a front approaches the area, this will bring a few isolated showers and storms mainly between 3 pm to 9 pm.

An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out, but more than anything any storms will contain locally heavy rainfall. Once again any rainfall is much needed across the area.

Clearing overnight behind the front and dropping humidity. Lows in the low to mid to upper 60s.

A few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening.
WEDNESDAY: A warm but more refreshing morning in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Hot, but not humid though behind the front with winds out of the northwest. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s to near 90.

A warm but comfortable evening with temperatures in the 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the low to mid 60s.

A front will stall south of the area on Wednesday. Still hot, but not humid
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy as a front stalls out to our south. Still a warm morning in the 70s. Still a hot day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. A few showers should be returning Thursday night at least to the southern part of the area.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy but still warm. A more pleasant morning in the 70s and a little slower for temperatures to rise with the cloud cover. As the front returns to the north across our area, a few scattered showers and a few storms for the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s and fluctuating with any rainfall.

SATURDAY: A comfortable start in the 60s first thing in the morning. Partly cloudy for the day and warming into the 70s for the rest of the morning. Another warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s, a pleasant summer day. A few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY: A warm start near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy and staying warm, highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

