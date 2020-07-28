Harrisonburg receives $10,000 tourism grant to promote local businesses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Tourism received a $10,000 grant from Virginia Tourism Corporation DMO WanderLove Recovery Program and plan to use the funding to show travelers what the Friendly City has to offer.

Harrisonburg Tourism plans to use the funding to add new road trip itineraries to its website, a social media campaign, and placing ads promoting Harrisonburg in Northern Virginia Magazine, AAA World, the official Virginia Travel Guide and Blue Ridge Outdoors.

The funding will also be used to promote Harrisonburg as a road trip destination for those traveling to the Richmond and Washington D.C. metro area.

“We’re giving people the information they need to discover how much Harrisonburg has to offer,” Jennifer Bell, Harrisonburg Tourism Manager, said. “While their visit might bring hiking, cycling and doing lots of outdoor activities, they will also be spending money in the community, by staying overnight, going out to eat and going to local shops.”

Bell said the grant came at a perfect time to promote the city and its local businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

